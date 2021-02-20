Hotel Henry received $666,000 PPP loan. Couples say it won't return their wedding deposits.

Last June, Kimberly Behzadi and Dan O’Reilly moved their planned wedding at the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center from September 2020 to August of this year. One month later, the couple made their third installment toward the cost of the event, bringing the total paid to $12,000.

They didn't hear anything more from Hotel Henry until Tuesday, when an email informed them the venue was shutting its doors for good. In a terse phone conversation, a woman speaking for the hotel told them their money – much of it provided by Behzadi's father, Saied, before he died in January from pancreatic cancer – was gone.

Not just the initial $2,000 down payment – everything they’d paid was classified as a “deposit,” lost for good.

“It was like getting kicked in the gut,” Kimberly Behzadi told The Buffalo News.

Hotel Henry's abrupt closing, a situation the owners blamed on the pandemic's economic fallout, has left in the lurch Behzadi and O'Reilly and scores of other couples planning weddings later this year or in 2022. In interviews, they say the hotel's management has provided little concrete information beyond revealing in phone calls they won't have their deposits and other payments returned to them.