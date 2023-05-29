Weather like what's to come this week in Western New York is one reason we all endure the region's long, snowy winters – especially after this past winter's devastating, fatal blizzard.

Summer weather is here, with highs in the 80s and clear, sunny skies expected throughout the week, National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Kelly said.

It will be warm and dry this week, with no real chance of rain through Sunday, Kelly said.

A sunny Memorial Day with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Conditions more typical of mid-summer are expected this week as our stretch of quiet weather continues. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/FvDiOigSCW — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) May 29, 2023

Temperatures this week are "slightly above normal," Kelly said, more typical of what the region sees in mid-summer rather than the end of May.

The normal high for June 1 is 72 degrees, with a low of 54, Kelly said. On Thursday, forecasters predict a high of 86 and a low of 61, according to the weather service. Temperatures will be cooler along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, said Kelly, who works in the weather service's Cheektowaga office.

Buffalo is also on track to have one of its driest May months on record. Since May 8, less than half an inch of rain has fallen at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, according to the weather service.

Dry and getting drier. Rain has been lacking for the past 20 days, and there will be little to no rainfall this week. Assuming we stay dry thru the end of the month, May 8th through the end of May will be 2nd driest on record at BUF, 12th driest at ROC, and 9th driest at ART. pic.twitter.com/iCVbvaYsae — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) May 28, 2023

"There is a very large area of high pressure parked over the region that's preventing any real storm systems to come through," Kelly said.

A weak cold front is forecast to come through Western New York over the weekend, dropping temperatures from the upper 80s on Friday to the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: high 86, low 59

Wednesday: high 85, low 59

Thursday: high 86, low 61

Friday: high 87, low 62

Saturday: high 83, low 58

Sunday: high 81, low 58