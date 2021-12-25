 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Erie County dip below 300
0 comments
top story

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Erie County dip below 300

Support this work for $1 a month
St. Joseph Campus

Dr. Rachel Logan, left, and nursing assistant Savanah Murray work in the ICU at St. Joseph Campus.

 Sharon Cantillon

For the first time in a month, there were fewer than 300 Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday.

As of Dec. 23, the most recent day for which data is available, there were 292 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Erie County hospitals, a drop of 24 patients from the previous day. The last time that figure was below 300 was just before Thanksgiving, when there were 298 Covid-19 patients in the county's hospitals on Nov. 24.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Also, there were 65 patients in intensive care units, with 44 on airway assist on Thursday. There were five Covid-19 deaths on that day.

Of the 292 who were hospitalized Thursday, 66% were not fully vaccinated, meaning they hadn't completed the two-dose regiment for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The definition for fully vaccinated doesn't include boosters, although public health experts are debating whether the definition needs to be revised to include them.

Erie County officials have credited the county's mask mandate, implemented on Nov. 23, with driving down the number of new cases and hospitalizations. However, Erie County saw a spike in new cases Thursday. Statewide, the number of new cases of Covid-19 has skyrocketed with 44,431 new cases reported Thursday. Friday's statistics weren't expected to be available because of the Christmas holiday.

The Omicron variant is blamed for the recent spike in new cases. Following early indications that the variant causes less severe illness, public health officials are hopeful that the rise in cases won't lead to another rise in hospitalizations.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News