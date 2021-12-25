Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Erie County dip below 300

For the first time in a month, there were fewer than 300 Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday.

As of Dec. 23, the most recent day for which data is available, there were 292 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Erie County hospitals, a drop of 24 patients from the previous day. The last time that figure was below 300 was just before Thanksgiving, when there were 298 Covid-19 patients in the county's hospitals on Nov. 24.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Also, there were 65 patients in intensive care units, with 44 on airway assist on Thursday. There were five Covid-19 deaths on that day.

Of the 292 who were hospitalized Thursday, 66% were not fully vaccinated, meaning they hadn't completed the two-dose regiment for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The definition for fully vaccinated doesn't include boosters, although public health experts are debating whether the definition needs to be revised to include them.