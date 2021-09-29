Hospital workers' overall vaccination rates rise, but questions still remain

ALBANY – A higher percentage of hospital workers on the job today are Covid vaccinated than the last time the state released vaccine data a week ago, new figures out this morning from the state Department of Health show.

But the numbers come with a big unanswered question: How much of the rise is due to reluctant workers getting vaccinated versus the percentages changing because thousands of hospital workers over the past 48 hours were put on leave or suspended or fired or resigned because they refused the state’s order to get vaccinated?

The new vaccine dashboard run by the health department shows 87% of hospital workers, as of today, are vaccinated, up from 84% on Sept. 22.

Western New York showed one of the largest percentage increases in the state, from 81% a week ago to 87% today.

The numbers reflect workers with a completed vaccine series; the state has not yet revealed how many health workers have gotten a first dose in the past week or final days leading up to a new vaccine mandate now in place.

All regions of the state reported higher vaccination rates among existing hospital workforces than a week ago, except Long Island which stayed flat at 82%.