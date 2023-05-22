The phone call came into Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo late last month.

"How much would it cost to build a building?" the caller, Linda Snyder, asked.

She was calling on behalf of 97-year-old Andrew Dodges, a retired engineer who wanted to create a legacy building on the philanthropic support he started in 1995.

Dodges is pledging approximately $6 million for the creation of the Andrew J. and Mary Ann Dodges Center that will allow for the expansion of education and training programs, conferences and meetings for staff and community partners. It is the largest philanthropic pledge in the organization's history.

“I believe that Hospice is an organization with a worthy cause,” Dodges said in a news release. “They cared for my late wife, Mary Ann, and now they are caring for me."

Dodges contributed to the construction costs of the Milch-Mitchell inpatient unit in 1995.

“A gift of this magnitude from Mr. Dodges adds to the wonderful legacy of giving within our community and strengthens our commitment to provide the highest quality of care to those in great need," said Dr. Christopher Kerr, chief executive officer and chief medical officer of Hospice and Palliative Care, located on Como Park Boulevard in Cheektowaga.

A Buffalo native, Dodges served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was awarded the Bronze Star for saving fellow soldiers during a mortar attack by throwing hand grenades to stop the attack. He was hit by shrapnel in his left arm, shoulder and neck in another attack, earning a Purple Heart.

He earned an engineering degree from the University of Alabama and was a civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District for more than 40 years.