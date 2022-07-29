Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo renames campus to honor co-founder

Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo has renamed its Mitchell Campus in Cheektowaga to the Milch-Mitchell Campus to honor the late Dr. Robert A. Milch, the organization's co-founder.
“Bob’s legacy extends far beyond this campus,” said Dr. Christopher Kerr, the CEO and chief medical officer of Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo. “Bob is recognized, nationally and internationally, as a pioneer in the hospice movement."
In 1978, Milch became a co-founder of Hospice Buffalo, serving as its first volunteer medical director and later its first full-time director.
The Hospice Mitchell Campus, named for the Mitchell family, opened in 1995 as the nation’s first integrated hospice campus with a 22-bed residence and 10-bed inpatient unit. The campus effort was spearheaded by another early pioneer, Jock Mitchell, a hospice volunteer and board member, according to a release from the organization.
- Crowd blocks traffic on Route 33, releases balloons in tribute to fatal accident victim
- Police deem impromptu blockade of Route 33 Expressway 'extremely dangerous'
- Ex-jail deputy, recently convicted, hospitalized after fracas with sheriff's personnel, sister says
- Tornado touches down in Java, downing trees, power lines and damaging homes
- Erik Brady: Marv Levy says it's time to right a wrong and repeal Second Amendment
- After a threat, 23 teachers called in sick. A state court called their move a strike
- A Muslim wrestler from Buffalo made the Pan-Am Championships. The uniform requirement kept her from participating
- Here's how much the Bills and each NFL team made in national revenue in 2021-22
- Goldmans putting the last nail in their businesses
- Ahead of Highmark Stadium show, Garth Brooks weighs in: He's a no-dome guy – with an 'if'
- Garth Brooks at Highmark Stadium: Love, requests and buckets of sweaty happiness
- Sheila Rayam named executive editor of The Buffalo News; first Black journalist to lead newsroom
- Hold your horses: Old, new Clarence split over manure on bike path
- Bills Mailbag: Is first-round pick Kaiir Elam destined to be a Day 1 starter?
- Second Paladino campaign aide has criminal record
"I am honored and proud to have Bob’s name next to mine in naming this caring and compassionate campus,” Mitchell said.
Milch's efforts were instrumental in launching the campus, which includes the nation’s first freestanding hospice inpatient Unit, Kerr said.
Milch died June 4, 2021, after a short illness.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.