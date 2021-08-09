Hospice Buffalo to require employees to be vaccinated

Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo will require its employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19, becoming one of the largest health care providers in the region to mandate inoculation.
More than 80% of Hospice Buffalo employees are already vaccinated, said Dr. Christopher Kerr, the CEO. But in light of the rising threat of the Delta variant, and the amount of data about the safety and effectiveness of Covid vaccines, Hospice Buffalo decided it was time to move to a requirement to inoculate, he said.
"We're taking care of the absolutely most vulnerable patients in our community," Kerr said. "That includes 125 very ill children a day."
It's also more difficult for Hospice Buffalo to control its workplace circumstances than a typical health care employer, since employees are going in and out of patients' homes, he said.
"If you put it all together, I just think the facts are what they are, and it's ultimately the right thing to do, and I would imagine others are going to follow."
Around the country, employers have wrestled with going beyond urging their employees to get vaccinated, to making vaccination a condition of employment.
Employers have the legal right to make such a requirement. But some may be worried that a vaccine requirement will make it harder for them to keep or recruit workers, at a time when the labor market is already tight.
Employers in the region, including in health care, have stopped short of mandating their workers be inoculated against Covid-19.
Neither Kaleida Health nor Erie County Medical Center is requiring employees to get vaccinated. ECMC says 87% of its employees are vaccinated.
John Scannell, the CEO of Moog Inc., recently said the Elma aerospace company was not ready to require employees to be vaccinated.
"We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated, but it's difficult to force people, and I'm not sure we want to do that, anyway," Scannell said.
But vaccine mandates are starting to take hold in some places around the country, especially with the rise of the Delta variant. Facebook and Google are requiring it of their U.S. employees, along with Tyson and United Airlines.
The Pentagon will require U.S. military members to get the Covid-19 vaccine by Sept. 15 – or even sooner, if FDA approval comes before then, or infection rates keep rising.
Hospice Buffalo will introduce its requirement in two phases. Effective immediately, all unvaccinated staff will need to be tested for Covid-19 twice a week.
In phase two, once the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination will become mandatory, unless an employee obtains an approved medical or religious exemption.
Hospice Buffalo has about 430 employees. About 80 employees are unvaccinated; of those, about 65 work in patient-facing jobs, Kerr said.
The phased-in approach will give unvaccinated individuals time to gather more information from their physicians until the FDA grants full approval, he said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said he was hopeful that full approval will come by the end of this month. And Fauci predicted full approval will generate a new wave of vaccine requirements in the private sector and at schools and universities.
Kerr said about a half dozen Hospice Buffalo employees have told him they will get vaccinated once the FDA announces full approval. He said reaction to the new policy from employees has been "overwhelmingly positive." But Kerr has also heard from three or four employees who are critical of the decision.
"A lot of this stems around misinformation," he said. "Some of the responses misrepresent the facts, like, 'the vaccines don't work.' "
Kerr said he is "very much concerned" about losing some employees over the requirement.
"It isn't without risk, but it's a relative risk," he said. "And when I compare that challenge versus potentially harming others and doing so knowingly, it's a less difficult decision, quite frankly."
Dr. Gale Burstein, the county health commissioner, supported Hospice Buffalo's decision. "A system change, such as this, creates a meaningful public health intervention that significantly reduces the risk of Covid-19 transmission," she said in a statement.
Dr. Nancy Nielsen, former president of the American Medical Association, said Hospice is "doing the right thing in making sure its employees protect the patients they serve." Vaccination also protects the employees from serious illness and death due to Covid-19, she said.
"This is a no-brainer, frankly," said Nielsen, who is a member of Hospice Buffalo's board of trustees and executive committee. "Health care workers need to get vaccinated." Nielsen is also associate dean for health policy at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Matt Glynn