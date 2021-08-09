Hospice Buffalo to require employees to be vaccinated

Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo will require its employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19, becoming one of the largest health care providers in the region to mandate inoculation.

More than 80% of Hospice Buffalo employees are already vaccinated, said Dr. Christopher Kerr, the CEO. But in light of the rising threat of the Delta variant, and the amount of data about the safety and effectiveness of Covid vaccines, Hospice Buffalo decided it was time to move to a requirement to inoculate, he said.

"We're taking care of the absolutely most vulnerable patients in our community," Kerr said. "That includes 125 very ill children a day."

It's also more difficult for Hospice Buffalo to control its workplace circumstances than a typical health care employer, since employees are going in and out of patients' homes, he said.

"If you put it all together, I just think the facts are what they are, and it's ultimately the right thing to do, and I would imagine others are going to follow."

Around the country, employers have wrestled with going beyond urging their employees to get vaccinated, to making vaccination a condition of employment.