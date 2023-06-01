For more than a year, Jefferson Avenue has been synonymous with grief and anger since the May 14 racist massacre at the Tops supermarket there.

Marnetta Malcolm, a longtime community leader who organizes the annual Buffalo Funk Fest, is hoping to bring a little joy back to the neighborhood, one Friday night at a time.

Starting this week, she is organizing a weekly event in the shopping plaza on Jefferson, one block north of Tops.

There will be DJs playing, people dancing and food trucks and vendors selling tasty treats. Community organizations will be on hand to provide information and resources.

But she said the most important part is that it will be a place for people to gather on the East Side on a regular basis.

She calls the event "Friday Night Live."

"I want it to be about hope, rebuilding and love. It's about families gathering. Getting information. Learning more about the resources and engaging with those who are offering them. And with each other," Malcolm said. "I think we need to start, as a community, as a neighborhood in Buffalo – we have to get back to collective thinking."

Friday Night Live is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Friday through the end of August.

The event itself will be free, but vendors and food trucks will be there selling goods.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The first Friday Night Live is sponsored by Mark Talley, of Agents for Advocacy whose mother, Geraldine Talley, was among the 10 lives lost in the 5/14 attack. It will be dedicated in her memory. Geraldine Talley's mother's birthday would have been June 3.

Other sponsors include attorney John Elmore, Buffalo Community Fridge, John O. Oishei Foundation, Cricket Wireless, Buffalo Urban League, Best Self, Fidelis, Tops, Community Health Center of Buffalo, CASNY, Buffalo United Front, Stop The Violence Coalition, SNUG, The Challenger, WUFO and Power 96.5.

In the first days after the May 14 tragedy, Malcolm and her friend and fellow community leader, George Johnson, were among the first volunteers to start feeding the traumatized residents of the neighborhood. They gave ice cream to children and cooked hot food for families.

Soon many other volunteers and community groups followed, bringing groceries and household supplies to the neighborhood while Tops remained closed during the investigation into the attack.

The scene around Jefferson Avenue is much calmer now. But Malcolm said she feels a void.

"There's this space and it needs to be filled up with some hope and revitalization," she said. "We're going to do our small part."

Douglas Hearon, who works at Highmark BlueCross BlueShield and was volunteering Thursday at a bike helmet giveaway in front of Tops, was excited about the idea of a regular Friday night event for the community.

Hearon said there's been a lot of interest in doing more to uplift those in the neighborhood.

"I think it's a great idea," he said.

Thursday afternoon, Gary Heard used a long roller to paint over the wall of a commercial building across Jefferson from where Friday Night Live will be held. It's the beginning stages of a mural that will feature many Buffalo businesses, past and present. Heard painted the mural on the other side of the street that's a tribute to the 5/14 victims and the Cold Springs neighborhood spirit.

Heard said he thought the idea of a regular event on the East Side was a good idea. He hopes that businesses from the neighborhood participate, not just vendors and groups from the outside.

"It could be a beautiful thing," he said.