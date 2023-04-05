After it was closed for two years – and saved from being filled in last year – West Seneca's Veterans Park pool is on the way to reopening this year.

"My hope is people will return to the pool," Councilman Robert J. Breidenstein said Tuesday. "From a town perspective, that's really going to be key."

As an incentive to attract swimmers to the pool on Legion Drive, residents won't have to pay an admission fee.

"It will open," Supervisor Gary Dickson said. How often will be determined by the amount of staff the town can hire.

Courtney Fallon, a frequent critic of the town's actions on the pool, said she doesn't believe the town has hired enough lifeguards to open the pool under the town safety plan.

"Under their plan, the pool can't open with five lifeguards and one supervisor," said Fallon, a supporter of keeping the pool open. She has said the safety plan requires too many lifeguards, and maintains sections of the pool could be closed if there are fewer guards.

The town as of this week has hired 12 people for aquatic staff positions, Breidenstein said, and by next week should have 16 or 17 lifeguards and supervisors.

"We have some people in the cue but not through the process," the councilman said.

As communities struggle with outdoor pools, West Seneca agrees to reopen its town pool next year Built in 1976, West Seneca's pool is nearing 50 years old, and the town is far from alone in grappling with the future of an outdoor pool.

Pool operators regionally and throughout the country have struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic to hire enough staff to consistently stay open.

West Seneca looks to hire lifeguards and supervisors for public swimming, as well as to offer swimming lessons, Breidenstein said.

The town's 50-meter pool was built in 1976, and was closed in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was open four days a week in 2021 because of difficulty hiring lifeguards. That swimming season, 360 patrons visited a total of 976 times, according to town officials.

Town Board members voted 4-1 last May to close the pool, citing the inability to hire enough lifeguards for the summer, a decline in the number of people who used pool and repairs it would need going forward.

Last August, the board met to vote on hiring a firm to demolish the pool, but didn't vote on the measure after a public outcry to save the pool.

The board voted last week to hire four staffers. Members also approved a fee schedule. Residents are free and can bring one non-resident with them for free. Otherwise, non-residents must pay $5 per visit or $50 for a season pass. The board also lowered the age for swimmers to visit the pool without an adult from 14 to 12.

Some pool supporters asked at a recent board meeting asked why residents did not have to pay, suggesting that would generate some revenue for the town. Breidenstein said the reasoning, although not everyone agreed, is that residents pay enough in taxes.

The pool is tentatively scheduled to open by the July 4 holiday weekend, Breidenstein said. It will open after the three-day Community Days celebration at Veterans Park June 22, 23 and 24.

"One of our concerns is the fireworks that end up getting into the pool," he said about the decision to open after the celebration.

The pool usually closes the second week of August, as college students who work as lifeguards start to return to school.