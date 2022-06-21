Homeowners win dispute with town over whether century-old Amherst mansion is 'historic' landmark

Is the stately, century-old mansion in Eggertsville owned by Scott and Lisa Friedman historically significant?

The Amherst Historic Preservation Commission thought it was, a finding that for two months blocked the Friedmans from tearing down a dilapidated garage on the LeBrun Road property and building a replacement as part of an addition.

The Friedmans and their attorneys objected to the commission's push to designate the home as a local landmark, saying the move infringed on the couple's property rights, and vowed to take the dispute to the Town Board.

Instead, at last week's commission meeting, members reversed themselves, setting aside the landmarking push and approving the Friedmans' request for a demolition permit.

"I'm not looking to, I don't know, demean the HPC. But I have to say we're frustrated," Scott Friedman, an attorney known for his work with businesses and entrepreneurs, said after the meeting.

The standoff began earlier this spring, when the Friedmans submitted plans to demolish the four-car garage and to build a two-story addition with a three-car garage and, on the upper floor, space for an exercise room.

"We've tried to use the same materials – brick, wood – and we want it to blend with the rest of the house," Lisa Friedman said.

The Friedmans say they have slipped on ice and fallen numerous times walking in the winter to the garage; it wasn't built to accommodate the vehicles that are on the road today; and it requires numerous electrical, plumbing and structural repairs.

"I mean, there's just issue after issue after issue," Lisa Friedman said.

The garage is not original to the home, which was built in 1925 in the Georgian Colonial style and designed by an architect who is unknown today. Though there was some question about when this garage was constructed, records show it mostly likely was constructed a decade later.

An original garage, in fact, was torn down and replaced in 1999, records show.

The Friedmans, who bought the home south of Main Street in 2003, say it has been renovated extensively over its 97-year history, including a wing added in 1955.

"The additions have been done in such a seamless way that it blends in with the original house from 1925," said Sean Hopkins, the land-use attorney representing the Friedmans.

However, a 1998 survey in the town gave this and about 250 other properties a so-called "blue" rating, meaning that the property has potential historical significance, but it is not at the level of a local landmark.

Only nine structures – including Williamsville South High School and the St. Mary of the Angels Motherhouse – have landmark status in the town outside Williamsville.

Because of this "blue" rating, the Friedmans needed the town Historic Preservation Commission to approve the demolition permit.

At the commission's April 12 meeting, members scrutinized the request and questioned whether tearing down the garage, and building the addition, would detract from the home's historic character.

"This is a significant property," Chairwoman Susan Palmer said, adding, "This is not just any house on LeBrun."

The commission's vote that night to reject the demolition permit automatically started the process to landmark the home. The commission, following a public hearing, makes a recommendation to the Town Board, which has final say.

"It's a joke to try to say this has a historic character. I mean, to say so would diminish the ones that actually do have historic character," said Paul Cambria, the litigator who assisted on the case.

The Friedmans say they never knew about their home's "blue" rating.

"It seemed very arbitrary," Lisa Friedman said of driving around looking at the homes in their neighborhood. "Some are on a 'blue' list. Some are not on a 'blue' list. And they look the same."

They, their architect and their attorneys submitted additional paperwork in recent weeks showing the garage in question was not original to the home, the renovations made over the preceding decades and, finally, that state historical preservation officials didn't raise any objections to the demolition and construction project.

A state official said the Friedmans' home wasn't individually significant, and the work proposed by the Friedmans would not preclude the LeBrun Road district, originally known as Amherst Estates, from gaining a place on a national historic registry.

This appeared to sway commission members at the June 14 meeting who, nonetheless, defended their review of the project.

"At this point in time, I believe that the process has worked," Palmer said.

The Friedmans said they're still going to fight to have the "blue" rating removed from their home, adding that the designation affects hundreds of other properties in the town.

And they say they're disappointed that they've lost two months of the construction season. In fact, their contractor can't begin work at their property for another six to eight weeks.

"So we could have been halfway through with our project right now," Scott Friedman said. "We haven't even begun, and we won't even begin."

