Homebound Erie County residents may have Covid-19 vaccine brought to them

Erie County residents with health conditions that make it difficult for them to get to a Covid-19 vaccination clinic can ask to have the vaccine brought to them.
The county is launching a mobile vaccination effort to reach all homebound residents after the County Legislature last week approved $250,000 to support the program with the vaccination assistance of private agencies.
Department of Health spokeswoman Kara Kane said it's not yet clear how many residents can be vaccinated weekly through this program for homebound residents because the county had been counting on the ability to vaccinate these residents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which fully vaccinates individuals with a single dose.
If it's not possible for the health department to use Johnson & Johnson, which is currently on pause because of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention review regarding rare blood clots, then the county will switch to using the Moderna vaccine. That vaccine's two-dose vaccine requirement would slow the number of people the county can immunize, Kane said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said a recommendation regarding the use of Johnson & Johnson may be forthcoming by Friday.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday the ability to use the one-shot vaccine would be a big difference-maker.
"If an individual contacted us who's homebound and said, 'I want to be vaccinated. I'll take the Moderna,' we'll go out there and do it," Poloncarz said. "It's just easier with the J&J."
The county will partner with Buffalo Home Care and the Visiting Nurses Association to administer shots to homebound residents, Kane said. Funding for the homebound vaccination program will be covered by remaining federal CARES Act funding from last year.
Residents who are homebound and who would like the vaccine to be administered in their homes are asked to call the county Covid-19 hotline at 858-2929 to be screened for eligibility.