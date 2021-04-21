Homebound Erie County residents may have Covid-19 vaccine brought to them

Erie County residents with health conditions that make it difficult for them to get to a Covid-19 vaccination clinic can ask to have the vaccine brought to them.

The county is launching a mobile vaccination effort to reach all homebound residents after the County Legislature last week approved $250,000 to support the program with the vaccination assistance of private agencies.

Department of Health spokeswoman Kara Kane said it's not yet clear how many residents can be vaccinated weekly through this program for homebound residents because the county had been counting on the ability to vaccinate these residents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which fully vaccinates individuals with a single dose.

If it's not possible for the health department to use Johnson & Johnson, which is currently on pause because of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention review regarding rare blood clots, then the county will switch to using the Moderna vaccine. That vaccine's two-dose vaccine requirement would slow the number of people the county can immunize, Kane said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said a recommendation regarding the use of Johnson & Johnson may be forthcoming by Friday.