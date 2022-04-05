Home of the Buffalo Bisons set to be spruced up

The home of the Buffalo Bisons will get some upgrades this year.

Mayor Byron Brown, who threw the ceremonial first pitch on opening day Tuesday at Sahlen Field, announced that the city will spend about $500,000 in enhancements at the ballpark, including upgrades and improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system and self-contained air conditioner units.

Electrical upgrades also will begin at the end of the season, per the Bisons' request, according to the administration.

The city approved $510,000 in the 2022 capital budget to finance the project. The funds were included in about $7.3 million earmarked for upgrades and improvements for cultural attractions, parks and recreational facilities, including the Buffalo Zoo, Buffalo History Museum, Cazenovia Park and the Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park pedestrian bridge.

"I was honored to throw out the first pitch at Sahlen Field to celebrate opening day for the Bisons," Brown said. "This is the first full season since 2019 the Bisons will play at the downtown ballpark. As we continue to transition out of the pandemic, it was great to see so many Bisons fans in the stadium, including many who traveled from Canada to enjoy the game."

Since 2006, the city has invested about $5 million in improvements to the ballpark, including seat replacements, freight elevator replacement, roof work and engineering studies. Work also includes the expansion of the protective netting in 2020 for the safety of fans, per revised Major League Baseball safety rules. The installation began in 2019 and was completed in 2020, even though the Buffalo Bisons Triple-A season was canceled in March of that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The administration also invested funds to address structural issues and concrete improvements at the site.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.