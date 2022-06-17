Home health care aide sentenced to probation for stealing from 94-year-old client

A home health care aide who falsified personal checks she received from a 94-year-old Amherst client was sentenced to five years probation Friday.
Brigid M. Buseman, 31, of Clarence, was also ordered by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to participate in a drug treatment program.
Buseman is also known as Brigid McKirchy.
She falsified personal checks that she obtained for payment from the client between Feb. 7 and Sept. 24, 2019. A comparison between timecard records and cashed checks revealed Buseman fraudulently obtained $35,300 in excess pay, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Buseman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny last March, admitting to the only charge in the indictment against her after two witnesses testified in a jury trial that had already started.
She signed a confession of judgment to pay $33,910.00 to the victim, but so far she has not paid any restitution.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a similar crime is encouraged to call the Erie County District Attorney’s Office at 716-858-2424.
