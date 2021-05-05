Home health care aide pleads guilty to stealing $50,000 in cash from elderly client

A home health care aide who admitted to stealing $50,000 in cash from an elderly client pleaded guilty Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to third-degree grand larceny, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the crime occurred between March 8 and March 12 of 2020 while 25-year-old Gregory E. Dread of Buffalo was working for the client in Akron. A friend of the victim noticed that money was missing from a safe inside the victim's home, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Dread faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 22. According to the District Attorney's Office, Dread signed a Confession of Judgement to pay full restitution to the victim. He was released on his own recognizance.

