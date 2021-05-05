 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home health care aide pleads guilty to stealing $50,000 in cash from elderly client
0 comments

Home health care aide pleads guilty to stealing $50,000 in cash from elderly client

Support this work for $1 a month

A home health care aide who admitted to stealing $50,000 in cash from an elderly client pleaded guilty Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to third-degree grand larceny, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Gregory E. Dread

Prosecutors said the crime occurred between March 8 and March 12 of 2020 while 25-year-old Gregory E. Dread of Buffalo was working for the client in Akron. A friend of the victim noticed that money was missing from a safe inside the victim's home, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Dread faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 22. According to the District Attorney's Office, Dread signed a Confession of Judgement to pay full restitution to the victim. He was released on his own recognizance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Above and Beyond 716: Electric Tower

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News