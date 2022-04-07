 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Home geothermal systems earn New York tax credit

Support this work for $1 a month

The tentative 2022-23 state budget would establish a tax credit for the purchase and installation of residential geothermal energy systems, which use the solar thermal energy stored in the ground or in bodies of water to produce heat.

Taxpayers could get a tax credit equal to 25% on geothermal energy system expenditures, up to $5,000, according to a budget bill introduced by the Assembly. The credit is only allowed for geothermal equipment installed in connection with residential property used by the taxpayer, not for rental property.

The credit will be available for the next five years.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

In a recent Another Voice essay in The Buffalo News, Diana Strablow, vice chair of the Sierra Club Niagara Group, said New York’s homes and buildings account for 32% of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions and 60% of fossil fuels burned.

People are also reading…

She advocated for a geothermal tax credit that would provide up to $5,000 on residential geothermal heat pump installations.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, carried the bill in the Senate.

"This is really exciting news for the environment for helping families use clean energy to heat their homes," he said.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

State budget speeds up middle-class tax cut

State budget speeds up middle-class tax cut

The State Legislature has agreed to a proposal made by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address earlier this year that would speed up tax cuts worth $1.2 billion for more than six million New York residents. The tax cuts will be fully phased in for the 2023 tax year instead of the 2025 tax year.

New York sets 7-month gas tax holiday

New York sets 7-month gas tax holiday

New York will not collect portions of the state's sales tax on sales of unleaded and diesel fuel for seven months beginning June 1, according to language included in an Assembly budget bill.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamal Khashoggi fiancée vows to appeal case transfer to Saudi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News