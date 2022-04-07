Home geothermal systems earn New York tax credit

The tentative 2022-23 state budget would establish a tax credit for the purchase and installation of residential geothermal energy systems, which use the solar thermal energy stored in the ground or in bodies of water to produce heat.

Taxpayers could get a tax credit equal to 25% on geothermal energy system expenditures, up to $5,000, according to a budget bill introduced by the Assembly. The credit is only allowed for geothermal equipment installed in connection with residential property used by the taxpayer, not for rental property.

The credit will be available for the next five years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In a recent Another Voice essay in The Buffalo News, Diana Strablow, vice chair of the Sierra Club Niagara Group, said New York’s homes and buildings account for 32% of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions and 60% of fossil fuels burned.

She advocated for a geothermal tax credit that would provide up to $5,000 on residential geothermal heat pump installations.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, carried the bill in the Senate.

"This is really exciting news for the environment for helping families use clean energy to heat their homes," he said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stephen T. Watson News Staff Reporter I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com Follow Stephen T. Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today