Home geothermal systems earn New York tax credit

The tentative 2022-23 state budget would establish a tax credit for the purchase and installation of residential geothermal energy systems, which use the solar thermal energy stored in the ground or in bodies of water to produce heat.
Taxpayers could get a tax credit equal to 25% on geothermal energy system expenditures, up to $5,000, according to a budget bill introduced by the Assembly. The credit is only allowed for geothermal equipment installed in connection with residential property used by the taxpayer, not for rental property.
The credit will be available for the next five years.
Support Local Journalism
In a recent Another Voice essay in The Buffalo News, Diana Strablow, vice chair of the Sierra Club Niagara Group, said New York’s homes and buildings account for 32% of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions and 60% of fossil fuels burned.
People are also reading…
She advocated for a geothermal tax credit that would provide up to $5,000 on residential geothermal heat pump installations.
State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, carried the bill in the Senate.
"This is really exciting news for the environment for helping families use clean energy to heat their homes," he said.