Home delivery of The Buffalo News delayed
Home delivery of The Buffalo News delayed

Due to weather conditions, home delivery of The Buffalo News may be delayed Saturday morning.

Carriers in the City of Buffalo, Lancaster, Cheektowaga and Depew have been given until 1 p.m. to complete their deliveries. Carriers in the Northtowns have been given until 7:30 a.m. to complete their deliveries and carriers in the Southtowns have been given all day to complete their deliveries.

The News apologizes for any inconvenience this causes customers. Subscribers have complete digital access to The News via BuffaloNews.com, The News’ mobile and tablet apps and e-edition.

