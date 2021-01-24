 Skip to main content
Home delivery of Buffalo News delayed
Delivery of today's editions of The Buffalo News has been delayed by production problems.

Carriers in the Southtowns were given until 10 a.m. to complete deliveries. Carriers in the North towns were given until 11 a.m. and carriers in the City of  City of Buffalo, Lancaster, Depew and Cheektowaga were until noon to complete their deliveries.

