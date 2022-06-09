Holding Center inmate deemed brain dead in Buffalo General Medical Center, mother says

An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center who collapsed over the weekend has been declared brain dead and will be taken off life support after his 30th birthday Tuesday, his mother said.

“I’m not prepared to let him go before Tuesday,” Christine Riordan of Cheektowaga said of her son, Sean C. Riordan.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka said the U.S. Department of Justice and the state Commission of Correction have been notified. The commission investigates deaths in New York's jails, prisons and police lockups, and the DOJ has kept an interest in the Erie County jails since it filed a lawsuit seeking more humane conditions years ago.

Christine Riordan said she has yet to receive the full picture of what happened. She said Sheriff’s Office personnel said her son collapsed while in the jail, went into cardiac arrest and was revived, but his heart stopped again at Buffalo General Medical Center.

However, Christine Riordan said she found bruises on her son’s throat, arms and legs and a cut eyelid on a swollen right eye. A family friend shared a picture of Riordan’s cut and puffy eyelid with The Buffalo News. His face and eyes appear normal in a booking photo taken days earlier.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Christine Riordan said a Buffalo General nurse told her Wednesday evening there is no brain activity, and her son's condition will not change – meaning he is legally dead under New York law. But before the doctors end life support, she wants to observe her son’s birthday at his bedside in the intensive care unit.

Christine Riordan said a detective told her that her son had alcohol in his system. However, Tracie Riordan, Sean’s sister, said a doctor told her the blood-alcohol content was .04, a level low enough to legally operate a motor vehicle in New York. His mother and sister acknowledged that drugs can be found inside jails but said Sean Riordan hated alcohol and never drank.

He did, however, have a heroin addiction for many years, which led to other arrests. “He has been a handful,” Christine Riordan said. While in custody in 2012, he jumped over a second-floor railing at the Grand Island Town Court, where he was being arraigned on an assault charge, the Sheriff's Office said at the time.

A family friend, Joseph Tomasello, said Sean Riordan called him on June 1 to say he was being arrested by Buffalo police. Court records show he was cited for aggravated unlicensed operation, among other things. Zylka, the Sheriff's Office spokesman, said Riordan was held because he had been named in bench warrants. Records show he was booked into the Holding Center on June 2.

Under former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, an inmate from the Holding Center in downtown Buffalo or the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden died, on average, every six months. Thirty-two inmates died, in homicides, suicides and of natural causes, in the roughly 16 years Howard served as sheriff.

Riordan will be the first known Erie County inmate to die since John C. Garcia, Howard’s preferred successor, became sheriff almost six months ago.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.