Hold your horses: Old, new Clarence split over manure on bike path

For some Clarence residents, the problem when horses take a stroll along the bike path in town isn't the horse – it's what the horse leaves behind after digesting its most recent meal.

A rider on horseback is a rare sight on the Clarence Bike Path, but the evidence from these visits is more common.

Some dog walkers, bike riders, in-line skaters and other trail users say they don't appreciate having to navigate around clumps of manure.

"I think they should have to clean up after themselves, like a dog," said Diane Showalter, who was out walking the trail with her daughter, Ginger Lahti, on a recent morning.

"Just push it off the path," Lahti agreed. "I mean, it's organic matter. It's awesome for the grass. Carry a little shovel, push it all over."

When someone from the town recently complained about this in a Facebook group – a note amplified by photos of the offending mess – the post drew 189 comments in response, split among the pro- and anti-horse crowds, exposing the tension between old Clarence and new Clarence, where the farming heritage of the past is giving way to yoga studios and brew pubs.

The split flares up when the Town Board reviews a request to extend a sewer line into a new development, for example, or when Dollar General proposes opening a store in Clarence Hollow.

"Whatever subject you want, people in Clarence are going to line up and debate back and forth – the recent arrivals and the people who lived there forever," said Dave Hartzell, a former town supervisor, who noted geese are another reliable hot topic in town.

"It's funny, because people move out to the country to leave the populated areas. And then they come out to the country and they try to change it into an urban area," said Pam Armstrong, co-owner of Maple Row Farm, a horse-boarding facility in town, who said she chuckles when someone from Clarence posts a fox sighting to social media.

The main Clarence Bike Path, known as the Peanut Line Trail, runs along a former rail line from Transit Road east to the Newstead border and beyond.

Clarence officials say riding a horse on the trail violates town law.

Bike path users say they see riders on horseback on the trail occasionally. There are a handful of horse farms and stables within a couple of miles of the section of the trail between Strickler and Salt roads.

Hartzell said he uses the bike path two or three times a day as part of his training for triathlons, but he grew up, and continues to enjoy, riding horses.

"It's a hazard," the former supervisor said of the manure. "It becomes slippery, and it's big and all that. So, you know, I think if you're not willing to clean it up, you shouldn't be riding on the Peanut Line."

A visit to the path earlier this month found a cluster of horse dung along one side of the trail just east of Strickler.

Several trail users that morning weren't keen on sharing the path with horses and their waste.

"I don't see a place for horses on it now. It's too – it's too crowded. And that's a big animal, you know?" said Charlie Vesper, who was out walking his dog, Bo, an Akita Shepherd mix.

Danielle Gerbetz walks on the Peanut Line Trail about five days a week.

"I would be alarmed if I was walking with my dogs and there were, like, horses coming at me," the Clarence Center resident said. "We're very thoughtful about our dogs, making sure we stay on one side if people are coming through. I don't know how you would do that with a horse."

Gerbetz said she's also seen chickens wandering on the bike path.

"So it's Clarence – anything goes," she said with a laugh.

Except horses.

In an email, Parks Crew Chief Jim Burkard said town code bars horses and their riders from all town parks, which includes the bike paths, unless the Town Board grants special permission.

Burkard did not say how many complaints, if any, his department receives about horse riding or horse manure on the paths.

But the critical post earlier this summer in the Clarence Community Group on Facebook spurred a lot of feedback – far more than the original poster expected, she told The Buffalo News as she declined an interview request.

"As a regular user of the path, I see this too often to let it go," she wrote July 9.

Some people who responded were flat out opposed to the horses, arguing the trail isn't made for them, their manure is unsanitary and children and other users shouldn't have to maneuver around it.

Other posters were on the side of the horses, calling them a vestige of Clarence's rural heritage. Still others said yes to the horses, but implored riders to pick up after them.

It is not the same as picking up after a dog, of course, because horses don't stop to defecate.

Also, Armstrong pointed out, horse manure is good for the environment, because horses mainly eat hay and grain products, and it typically biodegrades quickly.

Several commenters suggested riders put on a manure bag, or horse diaper, similar to those worn by horses in parades or on police patrol. Armstrong, however, said horses need to be trained to wear these bags, and not all will tolerate them.

Though she doubts the riders were coming from her horse-boarding farm, she said she sees room for everyone on the trail, including horses.

"People ride their bikes, they jog, they walk their dogs. It's a multipurpose trail," Armstrong said.

Despite this and similar debates, Clarence continues to change.

The town used to have more farms before subdivisions encroached on them. In 2010, for example, 4,442 acres of land in Clarence were actively farmed, a drop of 11% from just 10 years earlier.

Town officials have made preserving this agricultural heritage a priority. But many of those who moved out to Clarence in recent years want a more typical suburban experience, observers said.

"We don't have a lot of farming," said Bob Geiger, a Town Board member and active Clarence volunteer. "But we like to see a farm tractor going down the road, see a few cows out along Salt Road, and maybe along the Clarence Center Road. But not a lot of them. It's winding down."

Or, as Armstrong put it, "I mean, Clarence, you know, it's a nice town. It's quaint. And if it gets too built up, it's going to turn into Amherst."