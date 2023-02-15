A high wind warning is in effect until 7 p.m. today for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

The National Weather Service upgraded the wind advisory early this morning. Expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph gusting up to 60 mph.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.

A wind advisory, with gusts up to 55 mph, remains in effect for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties until 7 p.m. today.

The weather service said it will be partly sunny today, with temperatures in the lower 60s.