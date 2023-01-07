Hogan, stripped of his law license, states his case to the legal community

Corey J. Hogan, in an email to lawyers in the region, vows to challenge the suspension of his law license and defends the actions that led a panel of judges to bar him from practicing law for two years.

“The decision of the Appellate Division will be appealed, although it will be a difficult legal burden to successfully achieve,” wrote Hogan, a founder of the HoganWillig law firm who obtained his license in 1975.

The State Supreme Court Appellate Division, 4th department, stripped Hogan of his license in an order dated Dec. 30. The panel agreed with the Attorney Grievance Committee and a court-appointed referee that Hogan had violated five rules governing attorney conduct as he loaned his money and his law firm’s money to a struggling business client. He risked letting his own interests affect his professional judgment, the judges said.

Judges suspend law license of HoganWillig founder Corey J. Hogan A core violation involved “entering into a business relationship with a client where he and the client have differing interests,” the ruling indicates.

“This letter is long overdue and has been a long time coming,” Hogan said in his email. “I write this out of respect for our profession and in criticism of how we have allowed the running of our day to day law practices to be needlessly overrun and micromanaged by the Rules of Professional Discipline.”

He continued: “This is not a case where money was taken from a client or where they were emotionally, sexually or physically abused. There is no smoking gun where I attempted to take control or ownership of the complainant’s farm.”

In his email, Hogan never names the client, Van Buren Farms of Lockport. But he says that by the time the attorney-client relationship ended in 2017, Van Buren's barns were fully stocked with hay valued at around $500,000, the fields had been fertilized for the first time in years, and the equipment had been repaired and refurbished because of his assistance.

Hogan also circulated an opinion by a noted expert in legal ethics, Roy D. Simon Jr., an emeritus professor at the Hofstra University School of Law. Writing to the Attorney Grievance Committee in Hogan's defense, Simon said Hogan's interests were not at odds with Van Buren Farms, and if the business succeeded he would be repaid.

Hogan and the HoganWillig firm never demanded or received payment for approximately $687,000 in legal fees and the $490,000 that had been advanced to Van Buren Farms.

In his email and in an earlier interview with The Buffalo News, Hogan mentioned it will be difficult to get a challenge before the Court of Appeals and to win. His arguments did not sway the Attorney Grievance Committee, and he lost when he took the matter to a hearing presided over by a referee appointed by the Appellate Division. The Appellate Division judges then upheld the referee’s findings.

Hogan laments that the Appellate Division judges "simply repeated the referee’s report, again with little to no analysis." But having the Court of Appeals review disciplinary decisions is “circumscribed and rare,” writes Hal R. Lieberman, a downstate lawyer and an author of a book called “New York Attorney Discipline.”

Writing in the New York Law Journal, Lieberman said lawyers wishing to appeal should know that appellate remedies are limited, and disciplinary actions are not likely to be reversed or substantially modified.

“There is little likelihood of an appellate remedy beyond Appellate Division review,” he said.