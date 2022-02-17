Hochul's pioneering candidacy prevails among Democrats as she projects confidence

NEW YORK -- Just minutes after a rousing Democratic State Convention on Thursday named her the party's first woman nominee for governor, Kathy Hochul seemed to be taking it all in.

No female had ever attained such heights. Neither had any upstater in more than a century. No Buffalonian since Grover Cleveland in 1882.

And it was suggested to her that maybe she had surprised just about everybody.

"I hear that I did," she deadpanned, before launching into a litany of past political campaigns ranging from Hamburg Town Board to Erie County clerk to member of Congress to lieutenant governor.

Now she seems ready to launch her own effort in her own right for the state's top spot. Hochul could not seem more confident about what lies ahead.

"The Republicans are running scared in the State of New York," she said in an interview with The Buffalo News and the Associated Press, "because they know we've been smart during the pandemic. We didn't shut down the economy of the state and there are tax cuts in our budget for the middle class and property taxpayers, and there is money for small business to help them and money for farms.