Hochul's message of calm, concern comes as New York sets daily Covid case record

Hochul said she could sign such an edict into law, which she deemed “important." However, she said such a rule would not be in place, if it happens, until the next school year – more than nine months from now. The Los Angeles school district had ordered a vaccine mandate for students, but said it is deferring the matter until the fall of 2022 because some 30,000 children have not gotten vaccinated and they did not have a network in place to provide independent learning opportunities for so many students.

On CNN, Hochul said no one has a “real handle” on the threat posed by the new Omicron variant, but believes it will become the dominant Covid variant in short time. Hochul, in both cable interviews, stressed her desire to avoid economic shutdowns and keep children in school. “I want to keep the economy open,’’ she said.

As for her new mask mandate – which is facing zero or lackluster enforcement by local governments across the state – Hochul said it will take a “serious decline” in the number of Covid cases for her to reverse course.