Hochul's announcement of new Covid measures showcases new style of leadership

As a board member with the National Association of Counties, Poloncarz said he heard how some other counties outside of New York were doing some things better, but counties in New York were hamstrung by state dictates.

Hochul understands that, he said.

School mask mandate made official as Covid-19 rates continue to rise "We are continuing to monitor the numbers and consulting with health experts, but we need everyone to do their part," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Saturday.

The new governor acknowledged that the state was "heavy handed" under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in its dictates on how local governments could reach out and vaccinate their own residents. While the state still has the authority to make policy, she said, local governments deserve a say in how those state policies are executed.

"I saw, firsthand, the frustration that they had when they said, 'We have health care professionals who are trained for this,' " she said. "This is one example of how my administration is going to govern. I'm going to empower the people who are supposed to be doing this. It's not about the ego of the state, or the state government, or the state governor."

The state exists to help local governments do what's best for their own communities, she said.