Hochul wrestles with pandemic as state health boss resigns amid vaccine mandate

In a statement, Zucker sought to portray his departure as coming at a time when “the most difficult aspects” of the Covid pandemic in New York “may be behind us.”

Zucker said that with nearly 75% of people over the age of 18 now fully vaccinated, New York State is now in a position “of trying to ‘normalize' living with” the pandemic.

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat who chairs the Senate health committee, said Zucker’s ability to lead the state Health Department was “hindered beyond repair” by decisions he made and for allowing the agency to become “a political tool for Cuomo and his allies.”

More than 2,300 people are in hospitals with Covid across New York, hundreds in intensive care units and some upstate areas still have high Covid positive rates. At least 39 people died of Covid Wednesday in New York just at hospitals and nursing homes.

Hochul did not join in on the Zucker criticism.

"He has been a dedicated public servant for over seven and a half years," she said. "He worked hard during the pandemic, and I want to thank him for his service on behalf of the people of the state."

