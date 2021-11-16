Hochul worried by high Covid-19 rates: 'Go and get a booster now'

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged anyone who lives in Western New York and other areas of the state with high Covid-19 transmission rates to get a booster if they wish.

In her visit today to Buffalo, Hochul said Western New York's transmission rate of 8% is well above the 5% rate she considers "unacceptably high."

"Anyone who lives in a high-transmission area and feels at risk of catching this virus – and it's hard to imagine anybody who doesn't – should go and get a booster now," said Hochul, who spoke at Delavan Grider Community Center.

Hochul said she believes the pandemic can be licked if only more people would get vaccinated and wear a mask. She held out the possibility of tougher mandates being imposed by local leaders if deemed necessary to reduce Covid-19's spread, but she hopes it won't come to that.

Hochul's decision followed a statement by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Monday that there would be "no questions asked" if adults 18 and older wanted a booster, regardless of federal guidelines that call for booster use only among seniors or people considered at risk.

Erie County reported 714 new cases on Friday, the highest one-day total that the county has recorded since January.

The rise comes amid concerns that the vaccine's effectiveness may be waning among people who received their doses the earliest. At the same time, the vaccines have succeeded in preventing serious illness and death in most people.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more.

