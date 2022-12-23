Hochul: WNY, Watertown bearing brunt of storm; warns 'your tires cannot handle this'

Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers early this afternoon from a DOT garage in the Albany suburb of Latham, pointing to problems around the state ranging from flooding on Long Island to flash freezing in the eastern region.

She called it an "epic statewide hazard."

But she noted the most serious problems are centered in the Buffalo and Watertown areas, with wind gusts of nearly 80 mph earlier in the day near the Skyway.

"We are seeing incredibly dangerous, hazardous, life-threatening high winds, blinding snow storms in real time hitting Western New York at this very moment," she said. "It's the national storm we saw elsewhere, but it's also the combination of lake effect, as well.

"The roads are going to be like an ice skating rink, and your tires cannot handle this."

Jack-knifed tractor trailers and other stranded vehicles pose a particular hazard because of backups, Hochul added.

The governor again pleaded with motorists to stay off the roads while crews battle the new accumulations, acknowledging the difficulties of postponing Christmas gatherings over the weekend.

"This is a life threatening, dangerous event," she said. "Protect yourselves. Protect your families. Do not travel until the roads are reopened, and you know it's safe. I know it's hard for families ... but the lives of yourselves and your loved ones come first.

"This is an event that is going to continue through the weekend, and wind chills are going to be absolutely bone chilling."

Flanked by the top emergency and transportation personnel of her administration, the governor reported 100,000 customers without power throughout the state, including 27,000 in Erie County and 15,000 in Monroe County. As a result, she said, utility crews from throughout the Northeast have been dispatched to the western region for the weekend.

Jackie Bray, commissioner of emergency services, said 7,700 utility workers are working now to restore power – the most during the Hochul administration assigned in advance of a storm.

"It's not going to be immediate" because of the dangerous conditions faced by crews, Hochul said of utility efforts to restore power, but she added that officials are not expecting long term power outages, and assigned top priority to staying off roads throughout Western New York.

"As far as who's on our roads, I'm okay seeing utility crews, first responders, fire police, State Police, snow plows, and I'll even grant allowance for Santa Claus," she said. "But that's it. Everybody else hunker down."