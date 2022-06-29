Hochul wants to continue her march toward history, but Zeldin has other ideas

The preliminaries are over. Now the “real” campaigns to elect the next governor of New York begin.

After Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin notched overwhelming victories in their party primaries Tuesday, both nominees now turn their efforts toward Nov. 3 and the general election. But both campaigns are also basking in an afterglow that includes:

• Hochul recorded victories in every one of New York’s 62 counties – a feat veteran Democrats say has not occurred in recent memory.

• The governor won big on the strength of a heathy turnout across the state – one of the strongest in recent decades.

Hochul cruises to victory in Democratic primary, will face Zeldin in November "I stand on the shoulders of generations of women who constantly banged up against that glass ceiling," she proclaimed. "Women of New York, this is for you!"

• Hochul embraced issues Democrats seemed to care about such as opposing recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that are bound to resurface in the general election.

• Zeldin scored about 45% of the vote against three other candidates, even as one of the unsuccessful contenders – businessman Harry Wilson – dropped $11 million of his own money into TV ads saturating the state.

On the morning after, some of those closest to both contests were crunching Tuesday’s numbers as they look how to apply lessons of the primary to what lies ahead. To state Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs, the Hochul win boiled down to a basic element of her “likability,” a theme he hopes will continue through the fall.

“Simply put, it’s hard to beat someone people like,” he said. “Especially if she’s doing a good job.”

Hochul, the first woman to win a major party nomination for New York governor and the first Buffalo Democrat since James M. Mead in 1946, will be presented as tackling tough issues with confidence.

Zeldin vows feisty fight against Hochul after hard-fought Republican primary win Trailing in early returns to Andrew Giuliani – son of the former New York mayor – Rep. Lee Zeldin pulled into a double-digit lead once returns from Long Island were counted. The two other candidates, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson, trailed far behind.

“She’s not nasty, but she won’t be pushed around,” said Kevin McCabe, a Queens Democrat and veteran of several statewide campaigns.

Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, a nonprofit that works to advance women in politics, said the key to Hochul's success is a familiar formula.

"I think that as with other women who have historically become successful as executive leaders, Kathy Hochul has a long track record of focus and hard work," she said.

Hochul hit the ground running in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and other key issues, and Democratic voters in the primary noticed, Hunter added. In addition, she said Hochul probably benefited from the contrast in style between her and her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, whose pressure tactics created a drama-filled administration even before it eventually collapsed in scandal.

"Voters generally think that women leaders tend to be working to bring people to the table and work across the aisle," Hunter said.

In addition, she said, Hochul was clearly prepared to be governor – a fact that will benefit other women who may want to run for the office someday. The Barbara Lee Family Foundation's research has shown that when voters envision what a governor looks like, they typically envision a man, "but seeing Kathy Hochul serve as governor for a year is going to break down that kind of stereotype," Hunter said.

Jacobs says the idea going forward will not differ greatly from how Hochul presented herself in the primary.

“She has accomplished a lot, weathered some storms, and demonstrated solid, steady, professional leadership,” he said, adding she has also taken responsibility for stumbles along the way.

“People respect that,” he said.

Jacobs enters the new campaign about as confident as possible, even in a year the GOP is predicted to make substantial gains across the country.

“At the end of the day, he gets to 30, maybe 40%,” he said of Zeldin.

Zeldin, meanwhile, flew to Buffalo on Tuesday night immediately after his victory party to launch his general election campaign that featured, according to state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, a fundraiser at the 500 Pearl facility in downtown Buffalo. Langworthy, an early and enthusiastic Zeldin supporter, said the 21-point landslide clearly demonstrates the candidate’s ability to gain Republican votes.

Now, the chairman said, Zeldin must translate that appeal to a statewide electorate overwhelmingly dominated by Democrats. Zeldin, he predicted, will continue emphasizing rising crime rates and peg them to the incumbent governor.

“It’s a preview of what’s to come in the fall,” he said.

And though Langworthy and just about every other New York political observer thinks Democrats will try to link Zeldin to an unpopular former President Donald Trump – at least in New York – the chairman says it won’t be a successful strategy.

“Ask Terry McAuliffe how that worked for him,” he said of last year’s unsuccessful Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia and his efforts to link his opponent to Trump. “There’s no one I meet on the street who brings up what happened two or three years ago. They talk about how they’re going to afford to fill their gas tank.”

Langworthy also noted he expects his party to be united as it moves toward the fall, noting Wilson had offered his congratulations to Zeldin while the other contenders – Andrew Giuliani and Rob Astorino – have offered to assist in the fall campaign.

News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski contributed to this report.

