Hochul vowed to bring 'new era of transparency.' But budget talks have remained secretive, groups say

As budget negotiations continue, reporters and the wider public have had to rely on leaks from state officials to learn where things stand.

While this is in line with how Hochul's predecessor operated, previous Govs. George Pataki and Mario Cuomo regularly joined their negotiating partners, the Assembly speaker and Senate leader, in briefing the media following budget bargaining sessions, old-time Albany watchers said.

"I mean, it was all Kabuki theater. But there was at least a pretense of public view," Horner said, adding, "The public deserves to know what's going on, and they're only getting dribs and drabs."

And Albany's rushed, secretive budgeting timeline is in contrast with the more open process followed for the federal and New York City budgets, Kaehny said.

It's not clear whether anything will change this time around, as Hochul seeks to wrap up her first budget and to run for election in November for a full term as governor.

"New Yorkers should know that progress is being made and that we will put in the time it takes to reach an agreement that delivers for them and moves our state forward," Hochul said in the statement.