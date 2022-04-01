Hochul vowed to bring 'new era of transparency.' But budget talks have remained secretive, groups say

In her first speech after taking office last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised to bring a "new era of transparency" to Albany.
In fact, good-government groups say, the process lawmakers have followed to produce a new state budget is as secretive as ever – if not more so.
Budget negotiations are typically kept quiet as New York's governor, Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader hash out an agreement in the days leading up to the annual April 1 deadline.
But some observers say Hochul has remained particularly tight-lipped about some of her budget priorities, notably criminal justice reform and state funding for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
For example, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a fellow Democrat, said she didn't know any details about the proposed stadium deal until Hochul revealed it Monday.
"So those are big words," John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, said of Hochul's vow. "And the budget, unfortunately, shows that they're completely hollow pledges that the governor made."
The governor's office did not directly respond to criticism of the budget process, but it insisted that Hochul has shared as much information as she can about the stadium pact.
And Hochul on Thursday said she was working hard to reach agreement on a budget that meets the needs of New Yorkers, even as legislators went home for the long weekend and it's assured the state won't have an on-time budget.
"From improving public safety to supporting small businesses, these are important and complex issues and we need to get them right," Hochul said in a statement.
Hochul succeeded former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August after he resigned under pressure.
Cuomo faced intensive scrutiny over allegations of inappropriate treatment of female staffers, undercounting deaths at the state's nursing homes and inappropriate use of state resources in the publication of a Covid-19 leadership book he authored.
Hochul, who had served as lieutenant governor but was kept at a distance by Cuomo, vowed to change the way Albany works.
"It's very simple," she said on her first day. "We'll focus on open, ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust."
This included, she promised, robust ethics training for state employees and improved access to state data and documents through New York's Freedom of Information Law, among other measures.
The state budget, however, is where the best intentions for transparency run aground in the face of Albany politics and practicalities of the calendar.
Hochul released her $216 billion budget proposal in January and the Assembly and Senate responded with their own spending plans in March. Legislators also can hold hearings on separate components of the budget. But the overall spending plan doesn't come together under the governor's office and leaders of the Assembly and Senate negotiate the terms of an agreement.
The State Legislature must approve the final version of the budget, but rank-and-file members typically aren't involved in the discussions among the governor, Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader. In years past, this group came to be known as the "three men in a room."
"It takes three to tango in Albany," said Blair Horner, longtime executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group.
Hochul in her State of the State address in January proclaimed this trifecta a relic of the past.
"The days of New Yorkers questioning whether their government is actually working for them are over,” she said in the speech. “And the days of three men in a room are clearly over.”
However, the governor had said little about what changes she wanted to make to New York's bail reform law, which took effect two years ago and has elicited strong support and opposition, until including it in budget negotiations.
"I think that a lot of legislators and me, too, are very surprised at how the governor has just dropped some bombs in this budget process that really antagonize the heck out of legislative leaders," Kaehny said.
Another such issue important to Hochul, a Buffalo native, is helping to pay for construction of a new stadium to keep the Bills here.
Hochul's office for months has discussed a deal with representatives from the Bills, the National Football League and Erie County.
But the public didn't know how much taxpayer money was invested in the project until Hochul disclosed the basic terms on Monday. That, according to Stewart-Cousins, was the first she heard of those details.
On Friday, a group of 20 state lawmakers wrote to Hochul objecting to the commitment of $850 million in public money toward construction costs and to a proposal "negotiated in secret and only announced days before the final budget is due."
.@JabariBrisport, 18 other state legislators, & I wrote to @GovKathyHochul to oppose her last-minute proposal to spend what reportedly amounts to $1B+ in public funds on a new Buffalo Bills StadiumWe don't need this billionaire tax giveaway — we need real investment in NYers pic.twitter.com/AvY1lS5Uw3— Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) April 1, 2022
A Hochul spokesman said her office has shared reams of information about the deal, including a detailed study and analysis released in November and a 14-page memorandum of understanding among the parties released this week.
As budget negotiations continue, reporters and the wider public have had to rely on leaks from state officials to learn where things stand.
While this is in line with how Hochul's predecessor operated, previous Govs. George Pataki and Mario Cuomo regularly joined their negotiating partners, the Assembly speaker and Senate leader, in briefing the media following budget bargaining sessions, old-time Albany watchers said.
"I mean, it was all Kabuki theater. But there was at least a pretense of public view," Horner said, adding, "The public deserves to know what's going on, and they're only getting dribs and drabs."
And Albany's rushed, secretive budgeting timeline is in contrast with the more open process followed for the federal and New York City budgets, Kaehny said.
It's not clear whether anything will change this time around, as Hochul seeks to wrap up her first budget and to run for election in November for a full term as governor.
"New Yorkers should know that progress is being made and that we will put in the time it takes to reach an agreement that delivers for them and moves our state forward," Hochul said in the statement.
Friday's deadline has come and gone, with lawmakers leaving Albany on Thursday for a long weekend in their home districts. Monday is the earliest, it seems, that a budget could win formal approval.