Hochul visits White House, garners more pandemic aid

WASHINGTON – With the latest Covid-19 wave finally waning in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with President Biden and other administration officials Monday, not just to get more pandemic-related help for the state, but to also push issues that will help the state move past these troubled times.

In the nation's capitol for the National Governors Association's winter meeting – her first since the August resignation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo – Hochul learned that the federal government will send more help to state hospitals in February. But she also spent time pressing for passage of a technology-related bill that the House is scheduled to consider this week and discussed other issues important to the state's future.

In an election year, Hochul proposes big spending hikes, tax breaks The governor proposed a total spending plan of $216.3 billion, up from the $208.9 billion budget enacted last April, and it includes enormous increases in education and health care.

After meeting with Jeffrey Zients, who is leading the White House pandemic effort, Hochul announced that the federal government will be sending more resources to upstate hospitals starting Feb. 7 to help them cope with the stresses they've felt amid the Omicron wave.

U.S. Department of Defense Military Medical Team deployment at Erie County Medical Center will be extended for 30 days, through March 10, she announced. Other military medical teams will be sent to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.