Hochul unveils budget plan Tuesday, with or without stadium deal

The New York Power Authority, ostensibly controlled by the governor’s office, often gets involved in helping the state fund economic development projects, such as through low-cost energy. Its work doesn’t require legislative OK.

Transparency: Not in stadium talks

A fiscal watchdog group said every component of a Buffalo Bills stadium deal, if one comes together, should be a part of the budget, and lawmakers – and the public – need time to vet the financial terms.

“All elements of the deal should be transparent and should be aggressively and thoroughly evaluated for the fiscal and economic costs and benefits," said Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, a Manhattan-based group that has been monitoring and reporting on state finances for decades.

Rein said a lack of transparency already defines economic development spending in New York, and noted that Hochul has pledged to be a different kind of governor when it comes to providing sunshine on both the process and end product of government. If a deal imagines using an off-budget source of funding, like the Power Authority or local economic development agencies, then that all should still be outlined in the state budget, he said.