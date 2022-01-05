Hochul to outline 2022 vision for New York State with an eye toward her own future

Western New Yorkers will be paying close attention to the speech for any clues about the state of negotiations with the Bills and owners Kim and Terry Pegula. Peoples-Stokes said an announcement of any deal or framework is doubtful and that it would be more "appropriate" as part of the state budget plan that Hochul unveils in a couple weeks.

Groups representing housing, health care, small businesses, counties and mental health and addiction recovery programs – all of whom are seeking big state aid hikes to help with things like staff shortages in key public programs – also will be most keenly listening to Hochul.

So, too, with the state’s political establishment. Hochul gives her speech having recently witnessed Attorney General Letitia James – once seen as the strongest candidate to defeat Hochul – end her Democratic primary bid against the new governor. Still, Hochul still has a couple of Democratic challengers, though she is picking up campaign cash and endorsements every day, as she appears to be seeking to now broaden her appeal for a November general election against a to-be-determined GOP opponent.