Hochul to expand vaccine mandate to health workers in prisons, mental health facilities

Hochul, in an emergency order this week, loosened state licensing laws to permit student nurses, as well as out-of-state health workers, to come to New York and work without first obtaining a New York State license.

Hochul defended her vaccination mandate. “It was hard to do though. It’s hard to force people to do something that you truly wish they would do voluntarily,’’ she said of the vaccine holdouts.

Hochul sought to send a message to hospital and nursing home workers who lost their positions, in one way or another, this past week and might be holding out hope that the state will relent on the vaccine mandate. “We’re not changing our position,’’ she said.

Next week, the mandate kicks in for tens of thousands of additional health workers who are employed at home health agencies, hospices and adult care facilities.

Hochul said she does not know specifics about how many health workers lost their jobs or were suspended, saying the industry does not have to report that level of detail to the state.