Hochul ties Seneca payment to Bills stadium deal

The freeze meant that many Senecas found they could not conduct basic financial transactions starting last Saturday.

"This is three days now, and there are already checks out there that are bouncing," said Leslie Logan, a founding member of the Seneca Mothers of the Nation, a group that has resisted paying the funds to the state. "There are homeowners payments that cannot be paid. We can't issue invoices for pharmaceuticals. There were all kinds of repercussive impacts that were crippling, just crippling."

A Seneca Nation spokesman said KeyBank was in the process of lifting the account freeze Tuesday.

After the Seneca Council agreed to release the funds, Hochul said she was simply making sure that the state would finally get the money that court after court said the state was owed.

"I have been pushing and pushing and pushing behind the scenes to get this done," she said.

Acknowledging the state "started playing hardball" with the Senecas, Hochul indicated that the state's get-tough approach wasn't limited to the legal move that froze the nation's bank accounts.