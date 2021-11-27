Hochul takes steps to address rising Covid-19 rates that top 10% in WNY

“We currently have 67 Covid-19 positive inpatients,” hospital spokesman Peter Cutler said. Two-thirds of those patients were unvaccinated, he said, and eight were on ventilators.

Catholic Health hospitals had 152 Covid-19 patients on Saturday, two more than on Wednesday,” hospital spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said. They included 18 in ICU.

Doctors in the region say better treatment protocols and the availability of vaccines has blunted the damage many cases of Covid-19 can cause but that it continues to remain potentially lethal for those with other serious health conditions and risk factors, particularly to those who are older and including those who have been vaccinated.

Hochul also announced Saturday she is requiring all nursing homes in the state to make vaccine boosters available to residents.

"If you've been waiting to get vaccinated, there's no better time to get your first shot,” she said. “If you're eligible to get your booster, get it as soon as possible. And as always, make sure to follow basic pandemic safety measures like wearing a mask and washing your hands with soap and water."

Staff writer Lou Michel contributed to this report.

