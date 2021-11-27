Hochul takes steps to address rising Covid-19 rates that top 10% in WNY

The latest pandemic trendlines continued to move in a disconcerting direction late this week, with patient numbers climbing in many regional hospitals as the World Health Organization reported that a new variant of concern has been found in Africa and Europe.
"With the emergence of the Omicron variant abroad and warning signs of spikes in cases this winter, the need for basic Covid safety procedures here in New York is more important than ever," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday when reporting that the seven-day average of new positive tests surpassed 10% in Western New York.
The 10.15% positive test rate for the region that includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties was the highest in the state, and nearly six times greater than the lowest region, New York City. The statewide rate was 3.95%, the governor’s office reported.
Erie County Department of Health officials confirmed 391 new positive tests Friday for the virus that causes Covid-19.
“While there were a smaller number of new cases, only about 3,000 tests were reported for yesterday (likely due to holiday),” County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday afternoon. “The positivity rate was very high: 12.8%.”
Poloncarz on Wednesday reinstated a mask mandate in restaurants, bars, grocery stores and other establishments because of climbing test percentages.
By Saturday night, people across the world were bracing to learn sometime next week whether current Covid-19 vaccines are likely to hold up against the latest variant of concern, discovered in South Africa.
The U.S. and many other nations closed their borders to residents of six African nations where cases of the new Omicron variant have been discovered.
Hochul on Friday announced a new executive order allowing hospitals to begin limiting "non-essential, non-urgent procedures" to try to keep them from being overwhelmed.
Hospitals in Western New York already started postponing some procedures as Erie County recorded its highest one-day totals for new cases of Covid for the entire pandemic at mid-week. At the same time, hospitals are dealing with staff shortages.
"While the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming," Hochul said in a statement.
New York State already has begun to feel the brunt of the Delta variant, which accounts for almost all new cases in every region and has raised concerns on its western edge.
Erie County Medical Center, the Western New York trauma hospital, reported 538 inpatients on Saturday. It has 573 beds.
“We currently have 67 Covid-19 positive inpatients,” hospital spokesman Peter Cutler said. Two-thirds of those patients were unvaccinated, he said, and eight were on ventilators.
Catholic Health hospitals had 152 Covid-19 patients on Saturday, two more than on Wednesday,” hospital spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said. They included 18 in ICU.
Doctors in the region say better treatment protocols and the availability of vaccines has blunted the damage many cases of Covid-19 can cause but that it continues to remain potentially lethal for those with other serious health conditions and risk factors, particularly to those who are older and including those who have been vaccinated.
Hochul also announced Saturday she is requiring all nursing homes in the state to make vaccine boosters available to residents.
"If you've been waiting to get vaccinated, there's no better time to get your first shot,” she said. “If you're eligible to get your booster, get it as soon as possible. And as always, make sure to follow basic pandemic safety measures like wearing a mask and washing your hands with soap and water."
Staff writer Lou Michel contributed to this report.