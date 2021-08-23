Hochul sworn in as governor after Cuomo defiantly says farewell

Once again, he lashed out at the recent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James, and the “ensuing media frenzy," over allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women, including a female trooper on his protective detail.

“I am a fighter and my instinct is to fight this, because it is unfair and unjust in mind," he said of the allegations against him, but said his remaining in office would create governmental paralysis at a key moment in time.

The 63-year-old governor offered an olive branch to Hochul, who never gained entry to Cuomo’s exclusive and tiny circle of advisers.

"Kathy Hochul will become governor, and I believe she will step up to the challenge. We all wish her success," Cuomo said.

Cuomo leaves in humiliation, following the sexual harassment allegations and certain impeachment by state lawmakers over those claims, as well as ongoing investigations into his use of state resources to write a book on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic – which led to a $5.1 million book deal – the undercounting of Covid deaths last year among New York nursing home residents, and claims that he pushed to the head of the line family and friends to get priority Covid tests.