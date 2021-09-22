Hochul: Study on Bills stadium site coming soon

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that a study on the best site for a new Buffalo Bills stadium is expected in "the next couple of weeks" and will be released to the public.

The Bills have proposed a $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium in Orchard Park, across Abbott Road from Highmark Stadium, where the team has played for 48 years. But some locals prefer a new stadium in downtown Buffalo.

The Bills want taxpayers to foot most of the bill for the new stadium and have said they will not renew the lease on Erie County-owned Highmark Stadium, which expires in July 2023, if there is no stadium deal by then.

The cost of the project means the state is front and center in the negotiations.

Asked during an event at the Niagara Power Project whether a downtown stadium site had been ruled out, Hochul answered, "We are waiting for the results of a study that's been underway for a number of months now and I think that will come out in the next couple of weeks. We're studying all the options."

Hochul, a Bills fan who started her media availability by saying she had received compliments all over the state about the Bills' 35-0 win in Miami Sunday, said the stadium situation is much on her mind.