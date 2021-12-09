Hochul signals new Covid-19 measures are coming

New Covid-19 regulations could be coming in New York.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday at a news conference that she would be making an announcement Friday about "additional steps" to address the latest rise in new cases of Covid-19 and to prepare for a possible new surge connected to the Omicron variant.
It comes down to several factors, including the Delta variant, the weather, not enough people being vaccinated and the waning efficacy of vaccines for those who did get the shot, according to Dr. Thomas Russo and Dr. Peter Winkelstein.
She would not give any hints on what the new measures might be.
"Plans are being developed to address the impending surge," she said. "The numbers, right now, are not looking good."
A reporter at the news conference pointed out that New York City, which is operating under the state's most stringent Covid-19 rules, now has the lowest Covid-19 rates statewide and asked why the rest of the state doesn't follow suit.
Amid worsening Covid-19 case numbers, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday defended his mask mandate, suggested a vaccination mandate for restaurants may not be necessary and noted a few positive developments.
Hochul defended actions she has taken so far, including mandating vaccinations for health care workers and requiring masks in schools.
"That's been very effective," she said.
Also, Thursday was the day that hospitals with limited capacity had to cancel elective surgeries.
Hochul seemed to indicate that closing school buildings is not an option. She and State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett both indicated that they want to do everything possible to keep children in schools – and not revert to remote learning, which they said had hurt children's mental well-being. Hochul said to help students stay in schools, the state will distribute 1 million over-the-counter Covid-19 tests to counties, with the aim of distributing those to school districts to use for testing children who are potentially exposed to infected people.
Yet, Hochul lamented vaccination numbers of children 5 to 11. She said so far just 5.8% of New York children in that age group are fully vaccinated and 20% have received at least one dose.
The indoor masking requirement is considered Phase 1 of a four-phase restrictions and shutdown plan if Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
New cases have risen across the state, along with hospitalizations, she said.
More confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in the state, bringing the total so far to 20, most of them in the New York City area and none in the Western New York region.
The new cases indicate that the variant is spreading within the community – and not just isolated cases involving people who traveled to other areas and got infected there.
"We have community spread," Hochul said.
Many more are expected, but it's still not clear whether the variant is more contagious or more severe than other variants.
Still, just about all current cases of Covid-19 in the state involve the Delta variant, she said.