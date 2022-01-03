Hochul set to propose term limits for statewide officials

Taking a cue from the 2021 headlines from Albany, Hochul will also propose banning “earned” outside income by statewide elected officials, except for money received from academic positions.

Cuomo in 2020 struck a book deal, worth $5.1 million, to write about Covid-19. State ethics officials are looking to claw back those profits, claiming he broke an outside income agreement by, among other things, using state workers to help him research, write and promote the book.

“On day one as governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve," Hochul said in a statement Monday.

Term limits have been an on-again, off-again topic in Albany for generations. In 1994, Republican George Pataki, in his race against then-Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, vowed to serve just two terms; he served three. State lawmakers in power have handily beaten back calls that they face term limits.

The concept of term limits in New York, unlike many other states, was not inserted into the original writings of the state constitution. The longest serving governor of New York was its first: George Clinton. He served from July 9, 1777 until 1795 and then from 1801 to 1804. In 1937, New Yorkers amended the state constitution, changing the term in office for governors from two years to four.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.