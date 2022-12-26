Hochul seeks federal disaster declaration for Erie, Genesee counties

Gov. Kathy Hochul has formally asked President Biden for a federal emergency disaster declaration for Erie and Genesee counties, enabling the region to obtain immediate direct aid to support the ongoing response, search-and-rescue, and recovery efforts after the historic and deadly weekend blizzard.

Hochul submitted her request Monday afternoon, even as cleanup efforts continue throughout the region, and particularly in the hardest-hit areas. A statewide state of emergency remains in effect, along with travel bans in the City of Buffalo and much of Erie County, and travel advisories elsewhere. The Thruway remains closed between Exit 45 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border, along with other major state highways in Western New York.

'We were at the mercy of Mother Nature': Officials defend blizzard response, blame ferocious conditions New York State, Erie County and Buffalo officials said Monday they were well-prepared with staffing, equipment and supplies heading into the blizzard that hit Western New York over the holiday weekend. The problem was, at the height of the deadly storm, there wasn't much they could do because conditions were so bad.

A total of nearly 430 National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the region, supplementing additional staff and pre-positioned resources from multiple state agencies.

"I want to thank everyone at the state and local public safety agencies who stepped up and worked throughout the holiday weekend," Hochul said. "I have spoken to President Biden, who has agreed to swiftly approve our Federal Emergency Declaration which will be crucial to assist our recovery efforts from this historic storm."

Meanwhile, the remnants of the devastating storm continue to impact the region, with up to an additional foot of snow expected in the coming days before temperatures rise late in the week.

"While we continue to do everything we can to help Western New York recover and await federal assistance, I want everyone in impacted areas to continue to stay off the roads and check in on loved ones and neighbors," Hochul said.