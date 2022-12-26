 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hochul seeks federal disaster declaration for Erie, Genesee counties

  Updated
Big dig

Workers use heavy equipment to clear snow from Richmond Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y. where snow continues to fall as cleanup begins following several days of blizzard conditions, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. 

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Gov. Kathy Hochul has formally asked President Biden for a federal emergency disaster declaration for Erie and Genesee counties, enabling the region to obtain immediate direct aid to support the ongoing response, search-and-rescue, and recovery efforts after the historic and deadly weekend blizzard.

Hochul submitted her request Monday afternoon, even as cleanup efforts continue throughout the region, and particularly in the hardest-hit areas. A statewide state of emergency remains in effect, along with travel bans in the City of Buffalo and much of Erie County, and travel advisories elsewhere. The Thruway remains closed between Exit 45 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border, along with other major state highways in Western New York.

A total of nearly 430 National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the region, supplementing additional staff and pre-positioned resources from multiple state agencies.

"I want to thank everyone at the state and local public safety agencies who stepped up and worked throughout the holiday weekend," Hochul said. "I have spoken to President Biden, who has agreed to swiftly approve our Federal Emergency Declaration which will be crucial to assist our recovery efforts from this historic storm."

Meanwhile, the remnants of the devastating storm continue to impact the region, with up to an additional foot of snow expected in the coming days before temperatures rise late in the week.

"While we continue to do everything we can to help Western New York recover and await federal assistance, I want everyone in impacted areas to continue to stay off the roads and check in on loved ones and neighbors," Hochul said.

Vehicles travel down snowy Elmwood Avenue

