Hochul says state will accept Orchard Park as site of new Bills stadium

New York is willing to accept a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park if this remains the team's preference, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday morning.

This is the first time the governor has said the state, which is expected to put up the majority of the funding for the projected $1.4 billion stadium, will go along with the team's view that a new facility in Orchard Park makes the most sense.

"We are very intently focused on keeping the Bills here," said Hochul, answering a question after discussing the state's Covid-19 response at Wyoming County Community Health System in Warsaw. "If Orchard Park’s their first choice – their only choice, it's Orchard Park – we’ll make it all happen. So we’re very excited about announcing a deal hopefully in the near future."

Hochul said state officials have studiously avoided publicly advocating for a preferred location to avoid putting a thumb on the scale of the decision-making process.

A study commissioned by the state agreed with the need for a new stadium to replace Highmark Stadium, which is nearly 50 years old, but did not recommend between a stadium near downtown Buffalo or one in Orchard Park.