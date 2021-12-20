Hochul says state will accept Orchard Park as site of new Bills stadium

New York is willing to accept a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park if this remains the team's preference, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday morning.
This is the first time the governor has said the state, which is expected to put up the majority of the funding for the projected $1.4 billion stadium, will go along with the team's view that a new facility in Orchard Park makes the most sense.
"We are very intently focused on keeping the Bills here," said Hochul, answering a question after discussing the state's Covid-19 response at Wyoming County Community Health System in Warsaw. "If Orchard Park’s their first choice – their only choice, it's Orchard Park – we’ll make it all happen. So we’re very excited about announcing a deal hopefully in the near future."
Hochul said state officials have studiously avoided publicly advocating for a preferred location to avoid putting a thumb on the scale of the decision-making process.
A study commissioned by the state agreed with the need for a new stadium to replace Highmark Stadium, which is nearly 50 years old, but did not recommend between a stadium near downtown Buffalo or one in Orchard Park.
"We have had conversations and I’ve made it clear to the Buffalo Bills organization that we wanted to accommodate both options and let them see the cost of downtown and Orchard Park," Hochul said. "But not putting our finger on the scale. And if their desire is Orchard Park, it’s Orchard Park. We’ve never said otherwise."
The Bills have said a stadium across the road from Highmark is preferred because the land is shovel ready, making construction costs less expensive and more predictable. Building there also quickens the timeline for construction. While the team originally projected moving into a new stadium by 2027, the Orchard Park site may allow the team to move that up a year.
“If we get an answer on a stadium by the end of this year and construction doesn’t get delayed, we can be ready for the 2026 season,” Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, told The Buffalo News in late October.
The governor also said she believes, as she has stated in the past, that the state, the Bills and Erie County can reach an agreement on where to build a stadium and how to pay for it by the end of the year.
But she also said it's possible negotiations could continue through the end of the state budget process, which is supposed to end March 31. She said state representatives have offered the team's negotiators a two-track approach to wrapping up a deal.
"So I also have a larger window if we need more time. So it’s not a hard deadline," Hochul said, referring to Dec. 31. "But my desire is, I’m a Buffalo Bills fan, let’s lock this down. Let’s get it done."