Hochul says slight increase in Covid-19 cases in NY due to new variant

There has been a slight uptick in cases of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the Covid-19 virus across New York State, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she is not yet alarmed because the state Department of Health is closely monitoring the trend.
The latest variant of the Covid-19 virus accounts for 42% of all Covid-19 cases in New York State.
"There are reports that there is a 30% increase in cases as a result of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant," Hochul said.
The seven-day average of cases of the virus statewide rose to 11 per 100,000 population from 8 per 100,000 the week before, the governor said.
"We're being very diligent in case the numbers start increasing," she added.
This week’s Pandemic Lessons details the steps each of us can take to help the most vulnerable among us and guard against a dramatic rise in infections.
"The (Covid-19) booster (vaccine) is the best protection against the new variant," Hochul said, adding that over 7 million booster shots have been administered across the state, so far.
As of Sunday, Hochul said, about 45% New Yorkers who were eligible for the booster remained un-boosted.
The governor said she was concerned about those over age 65 as well as those with underlying health conditions, which is why the state is requiring booster shots to be available at all nursing homes. In addition, nursing homes continue to have a mask-wearing requirement and must make testing available at all of their facilities. Hochul said 73% of all nursing home residents across the state have received booster shots.
"That's great, but that means there are still a number of people who are not," the governor said.
Hochul noted that Moderna is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to administer a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and that she is eager for the drug company to receive that approval as a means of self-defense against the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.
The governor said the state will keep its vaccination sites open, even though fewer New Yorkers have been visiting the sites recently.
Meanwhile, she said the state has distributed over 90 million Covid-19 tests.
"We're going to stockpile them. This is what I keep saying: amass them, collect them, get them in hand (and) make sure we have more then enough that we continue to keep New Yorkers safe as we move safely through this pandemic," Hochul said.
The governor said there were 901 hospitalizations for Covid-19 – what she called a lagging indicator of the prevalence of the virus – across the state, which is down significantly from the peak periods of the pandemic. Six deaths from the virus were reported statewide Sunday.
"People, continue on with your lives. Just be careful about those we've identified as most vulnerable," Hochul said.