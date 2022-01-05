 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hochul says patrons can once again buy alcohol to go from bars, restaurants
She clearly doesn't want Bills fans to run out of beer and booze right as the NFL playoffs are about to start.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that New Yorkers soon can start getting alcoholic drinks to go from bars and restaurants.

Hochul said in her State of the State address she will revive the policy allowing off-premises consumption that was in effect from March 2020 to last June, when New York was under a formal Covid-19 state of emergency.

The to-go service was popular with tavern owners and patrons alike at a time when capacity in bars and restaurants was strictly limited. Tavern owners said to-go sales made up 10% or more of their business at that point of the pandemic and they had urged the state to continue to allow the sales before the program was ended in June.

Hochul's announcement reviving the program Wednesday in her address drew considerable interest on social media. The governor's own Twitter account posted an image of Hochul toasting, "Cheers, New York," as she held an unidentified cocktail.

"We're also going to do something bars and restaurants have been asking for, to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks – a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year," Hochul said in her prepared remarks.

Details on the policy, including when it will take effect, were not revealed.

