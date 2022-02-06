Hochul says childhood vaccination rates will drive decision on ending school masking

The spike in Covid cases caused by Omicron is disappearing almost as rapidly as it emerged.

On Friday, according to data released by Hochul's office, the statewide positivity rate sank to 3.76%, down from a record of 23.2% on Jan. 2. It was the first time since Nov. 26 that the statewide daily percentage of positive Covid tests was less than 4%.

In Western New York, defined by the state as Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, Thursday's tests showed a 7.8% positivity rate, down from an all-time record of 23.3% on Jan. 7. The last time the region's rate was below 8% was on Dec. 18.

Erie County's Friday positivity rate was 7.6%, according to the county Health Department.

“So we're getting there, but I would love to see that trend line of younger children more vaccinated as we start making decisions about schools," Hochul said Friday in Kingston.