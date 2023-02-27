Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget for fiscal year 2024 includes $124 million for the University at Buffalo to achieve its research and flagship goals and $10 million for the City of Buffalo to create a new Office of Recovery and Planning for storm emergencies like the deadly blizzard of 2022, among many other goals.

Hochul came to UB Monday to detail a budget wish list in a presentation that put a Western New York spin on many of the goals she outlined in her State of the State address in January.

One of the biggest local wins would be $100 million to improve UB research facilities, as part of Hochul's challenge to the university to bring in $1 billion a year in federal research funding by 2030, and another $24 million for UB capital projects, she said.

One of the biggest local wins would be $100 million to improve UB research facilities, as part of Hochul’s challenge to the university to bring in $1 billion a year in federal research funding by 2030, and another $24 million for UB capital projects, she said.

“If you’re going to attract research dollars and investment from the federal government and draw individuals who could go anywhere else in the country, the smartest minds and the greatest researchers, you have to give them world-class facilities,” she said.

Hochul also included lots of infrastructure funding for the state and region, including $20 million for the Erie County Water Authority for water infrastructure, $47 million for the Niagara Falls Visitor Center and $3.5 million for an extension trail from the Niagara Falls Crow’s Nest viewing area.

The meeting room at UB’s Center for Tomorrow was packed with a who’s who of local government, education and community leaders whose support she sought to fight for her plan as it progresses through the state budget process.

A key focus was Hochul’s plan to address “the housing crisis” in the state by assisting municipalities in increasing their housing stock by 1% over the next three years. She said New York’s success at creating jobs is hampered only by its lack of enough housing for new workers to move here.

She said unemployment stood at 7% when she took over as governor in 2021, and is now down to 3.8% statewide and 3.3% in WNY. “We created 586,000 new jobs in the time that I’ve been governor, 23,000 in Western New York,” she said. “That’s a headline, because when I was growing up it was 23,000 jobs lost, 20,000 jobs lost, Bethlehem Steel almost overnight. Now we are experiencing a renaissance in contrast to what happened in the past and it’s our responsibility to provide the great assets that we need continue it.”

When negotiating with Micron to locate a semiconductor chip manufacturing facility in a Syracuse suburb, Hochul said she promised workers, and that includes engineers and computer programmers, two key areas of growth at UB. Hochul said that’s why her budget last year provided $102 million for a new engineering facility at UB, and why she wants to allocate another $124 million to UB in the next fiscal year.

Among other key items in her executive budget:

• Infrastructure: $211 million for state Department of Transportation capital projects across the region, including road repairs and what she termed her “war on potholes,” saying that the state filled 203,000 potholes in WNY in the past year.

• Mental health: Over $1 billion to transform the state’s mental health system, including $41 million for Western New York for addiction, recovery and prevention services and $840,000 for peer-to-peer counseling services for veterans.

• Education: $34.5 billion for education in the state, including $2.9 billion for public school aid in WNY, which will also expand mental health services in schools. The budget would also include $8 million in funding for SUNY Erie Community College, $2.2 million for Niagara County Community College and $228,000 for Jamesville Community College.

• Storm response: $10 million for Buffalo to create a public works recovery facility to help it better handle emergency storm response in the wake of the Christmas blizzard, which was blamed for 47 deaths. “This will include fleet improvements to upgrade our resources for the next big one,” Hochul said.

• The region: Besides the money for water infrastructure and Niagara Falls tourism, she would allocate $1 million for ArtPark in Lewiston and $24 million for FeedMore of WNY’s food distribution center providing healthy food to families and individuals facing food insecurity.

Hochul said her proposed budget is part of a bigger plan to keep the state growing and a good place to locate. “This budget shows where my priorities are,” she said.