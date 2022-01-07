Hochul reaffirms (again): No dome for a new Bills stadium

As if it were not clear enough before, Gov. Kathy Hochul said it again Friday: The next Buffalo Bills stadium won’t have a dome.

That’s what the team has indicated, and now it’s what Hochul is saying too.

During her Friday news conference, Hochul answered a question from The News about whether a future Bills stadium will have a fully covered roof.

“When there is 18 inches of snow on the ground, a dome always sounds better,” said Hochul, referring to the lake-effect storm that pelted Buffalo this week. “But I do believe that part of the culture of the Buffalo experience is to have the outdoor.”

Hochul was echoing the sentiments of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who have indicated through representatives that they prefer an open-air stadium.

The Bills are in negotiations with the state and Erie County to determine financing for a new venue across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The new stadium is projected to cost about $1.4 billion and, if an agreement is reached soon, could open by 2026.