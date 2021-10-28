Hochul puts in writing her recusal from Delaware North business matters

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul attested in writing – once in August, and again on Wednesday – that she will recuse herself from any actions relating to Delaware North Cos., the Buffalo food, hospitality and gambling company where her husband, William Hochul, is general counsel.
An Aug. 23 recusal letter signed by Hochul was released by her administration Thursday morning as part of a package of what officials called new transparency steps for state government, including what they described as improvements to processing requests made under the state’s Freedom of Information Law and new state agency openness measures.
In a new addendum to the August recusal letter, William Hochul has also agreed – in a document the governor signed – to recuse himself from any supervisory role over Delaware North government affairs or corporate compliance staff, will not involve himself in any of the firm’s dealings in or with New York State, and will receive no incentive payments for the company’s performance in New York. Delaware North will also not make campaign contributions to the governor.
The potential conflict of interest between Hochul’s job as governor and her husband’s job at Delaware North has raised eyebrows among watchdog groups since August. Delaware North for years has been a state government contractor, and it has gambling-related dealings with the state Gaming Commission, an agency Hochul controls.
The August recusal letter, signed a day before she became governor, states that Hochul agrees she will take no actions, directly or “through a government affairs representative,” that could benefit Delaware North. The letter states that the governor’s secretary, the highest-ranking unelected official in her administration, will make decisions regarding Delaware North “on your behalf.”
“As governor, you will not use your position to benefit the interests of Delaware North,’’ the letter that Hochul signed states.
In an addendum to that letter she signed on Wednesday, the governor agreed she must avoid even “the appearance” of a conflict of interest related to her husband and his company. She must, the letter said, recuse herself “to the greatest extent permitted by law” from being directly lobbied on any matter affecting Delaware North and, further, that she not get involved in decision-making on any of the issues that the Buffalo company identifies on its state lobbying disclosure forms. She cannot, according to the letter, take actions, “formal or informal,’’ to benefit Delaware North in “any direct, foreseeable and proximate way.”
The governor and her staff will be charged with reviewing, on a monthly basis, all matters that Delaware North has identified as lobbying issues before the state, and then ensure that Hochul participates in no meetings, calls or any other dealings on those matters.
The governor’s staff will flag any calls, for instance, that come the governor’s way on any of the topics Delaware North is lobbying on and steer them to Hochul’s counsel – whose work on any of those matters “will be bound by her duty to the People of the State of New York and the New York State Government and not by her allegiance to the New York State governor.” The counsel, Elizabeth Fine, will not discuss any such Delaware North matters with the governor, the document states.
The August recusal letter stated that the governor’s secretary, the highest-ranking, appointed official in her administration, will make decisions regarding Delaware North “on your behalf.” The new addendum says that job will be handled by the governor’s counsel.
More recusal letters
The governor’s secretary, Karen Persichilli Keogh, signed three of her own own recusal letters since being appointed last summer, including one on Wednesday. She is married to Mike Kehoe, a partner at Bolton-St. Johns, a lobbying firm in Albany that has a who’s who list of clients in every imaginable sector.
Documents released this morning show Persichilli Kehoe agreed to have no decision-making authority in any matters related to the lobbying firm’s clients, and that her husband has agreed not to directly lobby Hochul.
She also will seek case-by-case approval for the next two years on matters pertaining to her former employer, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. She also won’t get involved in matters related to several private organizations, including the Irish Repertory Theater and the Citizens Budget Commission, groups where her husband serves as a board member.
In his first official visit to Buffalo as lieutenant governor, Brian A. Benjamin talked about expanding Black achievement across the state by better preparing young people to take on the jobs of the future.
Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin also signed recusal letters relating to a private company where he worked and in which he still maintains a financial interest, as well as a state housing agency where his wife works.
More transparency
The Hochul administration also released steps that state agencies will take to make their operations more transparent. The Buffalo News reported last month that all agencies had until last week to submit specific open-government steps they will take on everything from quickening Freedom of Information Law response time to improving agency websites to make them more user-friendly.
A number of agencies say they will better cooperate with a much-ignored state law that requires public disclosure of meetings such as between department staff members and potential outside vendors.
Empire State Development, the state’s main economic development agency that has been sharply criticized over the years for its lack of timely disclosures on its operations and decisions, said it will seek to improve matters by, for instance, posting contracts and other financial items going before its board of directors earlier. It also plans to adopt a “more robust” system to ensure it better complies with legal deadlines, such as reports on specific programs’ job creation efforts.
Hochul said her administration will make “major” improvements to the Freedom of Information Law process, such as speeding up approvals and clearing what it said was a backlog of thousands of requests for public information at the agencies that her administration “inherited” from former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
One key change: State agencies will no longer have to clear FOIL response with the governor’s office at the Capitol. Agencies will also be required to post online frequently requested documents sought under FOIL or documents with “public significance” – thereby forgoing the need to submit a FOIL for information.
“From day one, I’ve been committed to restoring New Yorkers’ faith in their government by improving transparency and increasing accountability. The changes we’re announcing today bring us closer to creating the kind of government that New Yorkers deserve, and we’ll continue to build on this progress,’’ Hochul said in a statement Thursday.