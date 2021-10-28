Hochul puts in writing her recusal from Delaware North business matters

The governor’s staff will flag any calls, for instance, that come the governor’s way on any of the topics Delaware North is lobbying on and steer them to Hochul’s counsel – whose work on any of those matters “will be bound by her duty to the People of the State of New York and the New York State Government and not by her allegiance to the New York State governor.” The counsel, Elizabeth Fine, will not discuss any such Delaware North matters with the governor, the document states.

The August recusal letter stated that the governor’s secretary, the highest-ranking, appointed official in her administration, will make decisions regarding Delaware North “on your behalf.” The new addendum says that job will be handled by the governor’s counsel.

More recusal letters

The governor’s secretary, Karen Persichilli Keogh, signed three of her own own recusal letters since being appointed last summer, including one on Wednesday. She is married to Mike Kehoe, a partner at Bolton-St. Johns, a lobbying firm in Albany that has a who’s who list of clients in every imaginable sector.

Documents released this morning show Persichilli Kehoe agreed to have no decision-making authority in any matters related to the lobbying firm’s clients, and that her husband has agreed not to directly lobby Hochul.