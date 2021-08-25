Hochul pushes vaccinations, vows to be state's 'best damn governor'

Hochul publicly acknowledges 12,000 more Covid deaths than Cuomo New York's death count issue has been a subject of concern by epidemiologists and others for more than a year.

Hochul made those comments a day after she announced a mask mandate for the state's public and private schools – a move that she elaborated on in an appearance on "CBS This Morning" that was cut short by audio difficulties.

"Parents are very stressed out about school right around the corner," Hochul said. "I'm a mom; I can understand the stress levels are off the charts. So we have to first of all have mandatory masks, which is something that is not universally popular, but I think it's an important step toward getting safety in schools."

On MSNBC, she said she lacked the executive power to impose vaccine mandates, but added that she thinks it's important that they be imposed on school employees at the local level.

"I can't mandate that right now, but I also plan on working and am working already with everyone who's involved and seeing if we can get to the same outcome," she said, lauding New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's recent order that educators in that city have at least one vaccine dose by Sept. 27.