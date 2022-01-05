Hochul presents broad – and costly – 2022 agenda for state government

ALBANY – Calling for “a better, fairer, more inclusive” version of the American dream, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday laid out an ambitious and expensive agenda for 2022 that includes tax cuts for businesses and homeowners, additional attention on homelessness, poverty and the incarcerated, new transportation projects and added state funding for health care and human services workers especially hard hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Democratic governor's remarks laid out her plans during her first State of the State since taking office in August, and were provided to a Covid-19 capacity-restricted audience of 50 people in the state Assembly chamber while several hundred demonstrators rallied outside the Capitol against vaccine and other Covid-19 mandates.

As Covid-19 hospitalizations this week hit their highest level since early May of 2020, Hochul sought to project a confident image about New York’s future, both from a public health and economic standpoint. But she said a host of new initiatives is needed by state government to deal with societal issues that existed long before the pandemic.

More than once, Hochul talked of Franklin Roosevelt and his New Deal programs that helped lift the nation out of the Great Depression.