Hochul praises Biden for swift declaration of federal emergency due to snowstorm

The federal government is stepping in to assist with local government costs associated the snowstorm recovery costs. Six Western New York counties will be receiving financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Biden on Sunday night issued the emergency declaration for 11 New York counties, including Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans.

The declaration means local governments will be eligible to have 75% of their extra costs reimbursed with federal dollars.

FEMA also will have the ability to provide "equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," the White House said in a a news release.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she made the request to the White House over the weekend and was gratified by Biden's swift response.

"I thank President Biden for immediately granting our emergency declaration request and for our ongoing strong partnership as well as Senator Schumer for his assistance in securing relief for New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement. "My team and I will continue working around the clock to keep everyone safe, help communities dig out, and secure every last dollar to help rebuild and recover from this unprecedented, record-shattering historic winter storm."

Hochul pointed out that the last time New York State submitted an emergency declaration request was for a similar November storm was in 2014 that also buried the Southtowns. In that case, it took weeks to grant the request.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said her team will work directly with FEMA to maximize the federal reimbursements associated with storm recovery to help affected regions return to normal.

The federal state of emergency represents just the latest layer of states of emergencies declared by local governments and by the state.